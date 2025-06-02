Xiaomi sell more smart watches than Apple02.06.25
According to the analytical company Canalys, in the first quarter of 2025, Xiaomi took first place in sales of smart wearable devices, overtaking Apple for the first time. In the period from January to March, 46.6 million smart watches and bracelets were sold worldwide, which is 13% more than in the same period last year.
Xiaomi took 19% of the market, selling 8.7 million devices. Sales growth in annual terms amounted to 44%, which was facilitated by the update of the Smart Band and Watch lines, as well as the popularity of budget models under the Redmi brand. One of the most popular devices was the Redmi Band 5 model.
Apple came in second place, selling 7.6 million smart devices, which corresponds to 16% of the global market. The Chinese Huawei closes the top three – its sales reached 7.1 million devices, and the share was 15%. The main contribution to the company’s results was made by the Watch GT and Watch Fit models.
Samsung took fourth place, selling 4.9 million smart watches and bracelets. The South Korean manufacturer accounts for 11% of the global market. Garmin took fifth place in the ranking, selling about 1.8 million devices (4%).
Analysts also studied the preferences of European consumers of smart devices. The most significant factors when choosing were price and battery life. Also, buyers’ attention was attracted by health monitoring functions, brand and appearance of the device. Sports functions turned out to be less important when making a purchase decision.
The release of new models from the founder of the Pebble brand, Eric Michigowski, is also noted. He introduced two updated versions of smartwatches under the revived brand – Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2. The Core 2 Duo model has an e-ink display, IPX8 protection, a built-in speaker, barometer and compass, as well as up to 30 days of battery life. Sales start in July at a price of $149.
