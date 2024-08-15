Google Pixel Watch 3 available in 41mm and 45mm size for $349 and for $449 with LTE

Google introduced the new Pixel Watch 3 smart watch, available in two sizes — 41 mm and 45 mm. Externally, the device resembles last year’s model, but received a number of improvements. The Pixel Watch 3 features an Actua display with a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits and a minimum brightness of 1 nit for an always-on screen.

Both variants have an AMOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 320 PPI and support for the DCI-P3 color space. The refresh rate of the screen varies from 1 to 60 Hz to increase sensitivity and save battery.

The 41 mm variant received a 306 mAh battery, and the 45 mm – 420 mAh, with an autonomy of up to 24 hours with an active display and up to 36 hours in power saving mode. Fast charging via USB-C has become 20% faster compared to the previous model.

The watch is powered by a Qualcomm SW5100 chip with a Cortex M33 co-processor, has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. Supported technologies include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, NFC, and ultra-wideband (UWB).

For health and fitness, there are functions for creating individual running programs with control of pace and heart rate, as well as advanced monitoring of health indicators. The novelty includes automatic sleep detection and improved work with applications such as Pixel Recorder and Google Home.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) costs $349 for the Wi-Fi model and $449 for LTE, while the 45mm model is available for $399 (Wi-Fi) and $449 (LTE). The start of sales is scheduled for September 10.