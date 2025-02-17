Apple TV app has arrived on Android

The expansion of Apple services has continued to a competing platform. The company announced the release of the official Apple TV application for smartphones and tablets running Android. It can now be downloaded from the Google Play store.

The application provides more convenient access to the Apple TV+ service without the need to use the browser version. Original series and films created by Apple are available as part of the subscription. You can log in to the service through an Apple account or subscribe using the Google Play payment system.

In Ukraine, the cost of a subscription to Apple TV+ is $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. The service is also included in all Apple One subscription packages along with other digital products of the company.

Unlike the version for Apple devices, Android does not support access to the iTunes Store, so users will not be able to rent or buy films and series. In addition, it does not have the ability to view a previously purchased media library.

The company previously offered Apple TV+ on Android TV and Google TV devices, but this is the first time a full-fledged app has been released for smartphones and tablets.