Apple CarPlay gets a new design and smart widgets12.06.25
At the WWDC 2025 conference, Apple introduced iOS 26 and a major design update for all its platforms – iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and visionOS. The updates affected the Apple CarPlay system, which received visual and functional changes.
Among the innovations is a redesigned interface in the “Liquid Glass” style, characterized by transparent and multi-layered elements. In addition to visual changes, the logic of displaying incoming messages and calls has been changed. A new compact view of calls allows you to see who is calling without blocking information about the route and upcoming turns, which simplifies driving.
Another feature was the integration of widgets, which provide quick access to virtual buttons for controlling connected devices, such as garage doors or lighting. Users will also be able to quickly follow current Live Activities events.
The update also affects messaging features, including the ability to pin important conversations and respond to messages using Tapback, a quick way to respond with likes and other emoticons.
These changes are also available in the CarPlay Ultra version, which recently debuted in Aston Martin cars. In the future, the updated system will also appear in models from other automakers, including Hyundai, Kia and Genesis.
