AnTuTu released a benchmark for infotainment systems… electric cars

In May 2024, AnTuTu, a well-known developer of benchmarks for smartphones, introduced a new program for evaluating the performance of infotainment systems in electric vehicles – AnTuTu EV Benchmark. This tool is designed to standardize the evaluation of user experience by analyzing the functionality and performance of such systems. AnTuTu EV Benchmark evaluates chipset performance, RAM and storage to generate a comprehensive performance score.

The first AnTuTu ranking, collected in May 2024, showed which car manufacturers pay particular attention to a smooth and responsive infotainment experience. The leaders of the rating were Zeekr 007, Xpeng X9 and Mercedes EQE, which demonstrated the impressive performance of their electronic entertainment systems. The rating also included such electric cars as Xpeng P7i, Nio ET7, Polestar 2 and Audi Q4 e-tron.

Of particular note is the Xiaomi SU7, which, despite an initially low score, significantly improved its performance in the next test, rising to fourth place thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip. This case demonstrates how the performance of infotainment systems can be improved with more powerful hardware and optimization.

AnTuTu EV Benchmark will probably take some time to gain momentum and collect a larger database. This will make it possible to more accurately determine which brand has the fastest and most efficient infotainment system in electric cars.