Android will sync messages across all of the user’s devices

Google is working on a feature to sync messages between devices in its ecosystem, according to a discovery by Mishal Rahman of Android Authority. In the Android 15 beta, he discovered code that points to a new ability to sync messages. This feature will allow messages to sync between devices, meaning that if a user dismisses a message on one device, it will automatically sync on the other.

Now, for example, messages and events arrive on all devices where a Google account is entered. Each of the devices has to react with them.

The code snippet was found in the Notifications section of System Preferences, alongside new options such as “stop notifications”. The feature is not yet implemented, but it is expected to work not only on Pixel devices, but will be available for all Android devices. Rahman emphasizes that due to the lack of description of the feature, it’s hard to say how it will work in full, but its introduction will likely be useful for most users who want a more integrated Android experience.