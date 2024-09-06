Android 15 in the final version is already available for developers

The Android 15 operating system is ready. It has a stable version released, but so far only for developers.

Google has uploaded the Android 15 source code to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), but the update is not yet ready for users, even for Pixel smartphones. The September update that began rolling out today for Google smartphones is still based on Android 14.

Google promises that Android 15 will be available for Pixel devices, including the recently released Pixel 9 series, “in the coming weeks.” Devices from manufacturers such as Samsung, Honor, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sony, vivo and Xiaomi will receive the update “in the coming months”.

It was previously reported that Android 15 wouldn’t arrive on Pixel devices until October, and Google seems to have confirmed that without saying so directly. Developers can now study and work with AOSP code.