Android 15 in the final version is already available for developers06.09.24
The Android 15 operating system is ready. It has a stable version released, but so far only for developers.
Google has uploaded the Android 15 source code to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), but the update is not yet ready for users, even for Pixel smartphones. The September update that began rolling out today for Google smartphones is still based on Android 14.
Google promises that Android 15 will be available for Pixel devices, including the recently released Pixel 9 series, “in the coming weeks.” Devices from manufacturers such as Samsung, Honor, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sony, vivo and Xiaomi will receive the update “in the coming months”.
It was previously reported that Android 15 wouldn’t arrive on Pixel devices until October, and Google seems to have confirmed that without saying so directly. Developers can now study and work with AOSP code.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
The flagship watch Oppo Watch X received the latest technologies and sensors. They do not support hundreds of sports modes and allow you to pay for coffee right during a walk. We will tell you more about the watch in this review
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Android 15 in the final version is already available for developersAndroid Google update
Google has uploaded the Android 15 source code to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), but the update is not yet ready for users, even for Pixel smartphones.
IFA 2024: Acer Swift 16 with touchscreen 3K OLED screen and Intel Lunar Lake processors priced from €1,299Acer IFA laptop
At IFA 2024, Acer unveiled the new Swift 16 laptop, the first in the line to feature a 16-inch screen, offering a 3K OLED touch panel and Intel Lunar Lake processors