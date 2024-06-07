AMD at Computex 2024: Ryzen 9000 desktop processors, mobile Ryzen AI 300 and Radeon 880M and 890M integrated graphics

At the Computex 2024 exhibition, AMD presented many new products, including the Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge) desktop processors for the AM5 platform. These processors are based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture and will go on sale next month.

The Ryzen 9000 line will include four models with the number of Zen 5 cores from 6 to 16. They will operate at a boost frequency of 5.4 to 5.7 GHz and have a TDP level of 65 to 175 W. Processors continue to use a multi-chip layout, with chips with x86 cores manufactured using TSMC’s 4-nm technology, and the I/O chip using a 6-nm process.

AMD Ryzen 9000 processors AMD Ryzen 9000

Ryzen 9 9950X with 16 cores, TDP 170 W and frequency up to 5.7 GHz

Ryzen 9 9900X – 12 cores, TDP 120 W, up to 5.6 GHz

Ryzen 7 9700X – 8 cores, TDP 65 W, up to 5.5 GHz

Ryzen 5 9600X – 6 cores, TDP 65 W, up to 5.4 GHz

The Zen 5 architecture provides a 16% increase in IPC (the number of instructions executed per cycle), which gives the top processor Ryzen 9 9950X an advantage over the current Intel flagship. Official sales of AMD Ryzen 9000 processors will begin on July 31, with recommended prices to be announced at a later date.

And 20 months after the announcement of the new processor naming scheme, AMD is changing it again for the Ryzen AI 300 processors codenamed Strix Point on the Zen 5 architecture. The new series will receive up to 12 Zen 5 cores, a combination of Zen 5 and the more dense Zen 5c, as well as up to 16 RDNA 3.5 computing units operating at a frequency of 2.9 GHz – on one monolithic crystal manufactured by TSMC’s 4 nm process.

AMD Ryzen AI 300:

AMD Ryzen AI 9365 – 10 cores (4 Zen5 + 6 Zen5c), 34 MB, 5.0 GHz, AMD Radeon 880M

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 – 12 cores (4x Zen5 + 8 Zen5c), 36 MB, 5.1 GHz, AMD Radeon 890M

Integrated AMD graphics

In addition, AMD presents a new brand of graphics cards integrated into the processor – Radeon 880M and 890M. Both processors offer 16 PCI Express 4.0 lanes, as well as two USB4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, four USB 2.0. and DDR5-5600 and LPDDR5x-7500 memory support.

New AMD Ryzen 5000XT processors for AM4

AMD in 2024 continues to support the AM4 platform, which competes with Intel’s Raptor Lake of the previous generation. 145 processor models have already been created for AM4. The platform has seen steady sales in regions such as China and Latin America, where DDR4 prices are lower and AM4 motherboards are more affordable than AM5.

AMD X870 and X870E chipsets for Ryzen 9000

AMD introduced new chipsets for AMD Ryzen 9000 processors of the new generation. The X870 and X870E system logic is compatible with existing Ryzen 7000 and 8000 processors, and previous motherboards will support the new processors. Support for new AMD chips that will appear for the AM5 socket is expected. AMD promises support for USB 4.0, PCIe Gen5 and NVMe graphics cards on the X870E and X870 boards. The new chipsets support the faster DDR5 AMD EXPO memory overclocking profile – up to 8000 MT/s, according to Gigabyte data. It seems that the difference between the regular variant and the Extreme (E) is more ports.