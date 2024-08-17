All Russian software has been completely banned in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine presented a draft law that prohibits the use of software and access to electronic resources associated with aggressor countries. This document, developed by the State Intelligence Service on behalf of the National Security and Defense Council, is aimed at expanding sanctions legislation regarding digital products created by Russian companies or representatives of countries involved in the activities of aggressor states or terrorist organizations.

The bill prohibits legal entities from distributing and using software created by individuals or companies from sanctioned countries. It also imposes restrictions on software developed by companies owned by such states or controlled by individuals involved in terrorist activities. In addition, the bill restricts access to electronic information resources, such as websites and communications networks, if they are owned or controlled by sanctioned individuals or entities.

The adoption of this law is aimed at strengthening the cyber protection of information and communication systems of Ukraine in the conditions of existing and potential threats to national security, in the context of military aggression by Russia.

Earlier, it also became known that the service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have started issuing new driver’s licenses and vehicle registration certificates equipped with additional protection against counterfeiting. In accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 1358, new security elements have appeared in the updated documents, including a QR code in the lower right corner and a marking element consisting of three letters and six numbers.

The QR code on new IDs and certificates refers to the electronic service posted on the official website of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This allows you to check the information entered in the document and confirm its validity.

Old driver’s licenses and registration certificates will remain valid until they expire. If the owners wish, they can replace them with new ones earlier than the set period. In Ukraine, the use of fake driver’s licenses is punishable by a fine of 50 tax-free minimums, arrest for a term of up to six months or restriction of liberty for a term of up to two years, in accordance with Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.