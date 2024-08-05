The driver’s license in Ukraine will be protected against forgery by a QR code05.08.24
05.08.24
News
05.08.24 | 16.08
The driver's license in Ukraine will be protected against forgery by a QR code
Service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have started issuing new driver’s licenses and vehicle registration certificates in Ukraine, equipped with additional protection against forgeries
05.08.24 | 14.10
02.08.24 | 18.21