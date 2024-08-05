Service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs began to issue new driver’s licenses and vehicle registration certificates equipped with additional protection against forgeries. In accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 1358, new security elements have appeared in the updated documents, including a QR code in the lower right corner and a marking element consisting of three letters and six numbers.

The QR code on new IDs and certificates refers to the electronic service posted on the official website of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This allows you to check the information entered in the document and confirm its authenticity.

Old driver’s licenses and registration certificates will remain valid until they expire. If the owners wish, they can replace them with new ones before the set deadline. In Ukraine, the use of fake driver’s licenses is punishable by a fine of 50 tax-free minimums, arrest for a term of up to six months or restriction of liberty for a term of up to two years, in accordance with Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.