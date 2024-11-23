Akash System uses diamonds to cool processors in data centers, space and military equipment

The American company Akash System announced the development of an innovative chip cooling technology called “diamond cooling”, aimed at use in high-performance data centers II, space and military equipment. The method is based on the use of synthetic diamonds as a material with a thermal conductivity that is five times higher than copper. This allows you to significantly increase the efficiency of heat dissipation and reduce energy consumption for cooling.

The technology, called GaN-on-diamond, involves integrating gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors into a diamond coating, forming a unique substrate for chips. According to calculations, this will reduce the temperature of the GPU hot zones by 20°C when using liquid cooling, prevent throttling, increase the frequency potential by 25% and reduce the speed of fans by 50%. These advantages promise a significant increase in performance and reduce energy consumption for large data centers.

Akash System has signed a memorandum with the US Department of Commerce, counting on $18.2 million in direct financing and $50 million in tax incentives. In addition, the startup has already raised $18 million from venture capitalists.

Despite promising statements, the technology is still in the development stage, and the figures given are still based on theoretical calculations. The implementation of the GaN-on-diamond concept will be an important step towards improving the efficiency of cooling in the field of high technology.