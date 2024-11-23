Akash System uses diamonds to cool processors in data centers, space and military equipment23.11.24
The American company Akash System announced the development of an innovative chip cooling technology called “diamond cooling”, aimed at use in high-performance data centers II, space and military equipment. The method is based on the use of synthetic diamonds as a material with a thermal conductivity that is five times higher than copper. This allows you to significantly increase the efficiency of heat dissipation and reduce energy consumption for cooling.
The technology, called GaN-on-diamond, involves integrating gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors into a diamond coating, forming a unique substrate for chips. According to calculations, this will reduce the temperature of the GPU hot zones by 20°C when using liquid cooling, prevent throttling, increase the frequency potential by 25% and reduce the speed of fans by 50%. These advantages promise a significant increase in performance and reduce energy consumption for large data centers.
Akash System has signed a memorandum with the US Department of Commerce, counting on $18.2 million in direct financing and $50 million in tax incentives. In addition, the startup has already raised $18 million from venture capitalists.
Despite promising statements, the technology is still in the development stage, and the figures given are still based on theoretical calculations. The implementation of the GaN-on-diamond concept will be an important step towards improving the efficiency of cooling in the field of high technology.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606): new wave
The new Asus Zenbook S 16 laptop is made in an unusual metal case, built on the basis of a fresh AMD platform adapted for AI, and has excellent autonomy. Let’s talk about this premium laptop in more detail
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606): new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Akash System uses diamonds to cool processors in data centers, space and military equipment development processor
Akash System has signed a memorandum with the US Department of Commerce, expecting $18.2 million in direct funding and $50 million in tax incentives. In addition, the startup has already raised $18 million from venture capitalists.
Bugatti W16 Mistral accelerates to 453.91 km/h and becomes the fastest roadster in the world car
Although Bugatti did not disclose whether any changes were made to the powertrain, the car used the same 8.0-liter W16 engine with four turbines and an output of 1,600 hp.
Akash System uses diamonds to cool processors in data centers, space and military equipment
Bugatti W16 Mistral accelerates to 453.91 km/h and becomes the fastest roadster in the world
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has 1 million players. The game has become the most popular on Twitch
Google Gemini Live AI now supports Ukrainian language
LG UltraGear GX7 OLED monitor with 1440p matrix supports 480Hz
The Asus TUF Gaming A2 SSD pocket costs UAH 3,999
Microsoft Teams will be translate conference participants’ conversations into nine languages
UPS will charge its electric vans with inductive charging in Detroit
YouTube will allow remixes of licensed audio tracks for Shorts