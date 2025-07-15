AI regulatory organization has appeared in Ukraine

Fourteen Ukrainian IT companies have announced the creation of a self-regulatory organization (SRO) that will support the ethical and responsible implementation of artificial intelligence in the country. This is stated in the memorandum on the proper use of AI.

The founders of the initiative include: Grammarly, MacPaw, LetsData, DroneUA, WINSTARS.AI, Gametree.me, YouScan.io, EVE.calls, Valtech, LUN, Yieldy, SoftServe, Uklon and Preply.

The SRO’s activities are based on a voluntary code of conduct that regulates the principles of the development and use of AI, taking into account ethical norms. The document outlines the organization’s key objectives:

promote the responsible use of AI technologies;

implement the provisions of the code among participants;

monitor compliance with the norms within the community;

support innovation and exchange of experience between members.

Companies have committed to reporting annually on the use of secure solutions in their products. Control over the implementation of the standards is entrusted to the Center for Democracy and the Rule of Law together with the IT Ukraine Association.

Other IT companies can join the organization by sending a request to ai.sro@cedem.org.ua. The Code includes basic principles aimed at creating an environment for responsible AI development in Ukraine.

The SRO will be financed through:

grants and support from international organizations and foundations;

partnership projects with other companies and initiatives.

An important role in ensuring financial sustainability and coordination will be played by the secretariat, which includes representatives of the IT Association and the Center for Democracy.

As noted by the head of the AI direction at MacPaw Volodymyr Kubitsky, the company joined the initiative because it is actively implementing AI in its products. “Such an organization is necessary for companies to develop AI systems ethically and be ready for future regulation at the EU and Ukrainian levels,” he emphasized.

As a reminder, the European Union previously presented a plan for the development of the AI sector aimed at strengthening the region’s positions against the backdrop of competition with the US and China. Among the priorities are the creation of AI “gigafactories”, the opening of laboratories to support startups, and ensuring access to training data.