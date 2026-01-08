Acer laptops at CES 2026: new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Copilot+

At CES 2026, Acer announced the Aspire 14 AI, Aspire 16 AI, Swift 16 AI, Swift Edge AI laptops. All models feature Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and support for Copilot+ PC features in Windows 11.

Acer Aspire 14 AI and Aspire 16 AI Specifications

The Aspire 14 AI and Aspire 16 AI lines can be equipped with processors up to Intel Core Ultra 9 386H and integrated Intel Graphics. Depending on the configuration, the laptops support up to 32 GB of built-in LPDDR5X memory. PCIe Gen 4 solid-state drives are used for data storage: the maximum SSD capacity of the Aspire 16 AI reaches 2 TB, while the Aspire 14 AI is offered with drives with a capacity of up to 1 TB.

Both models are equipped with WUXGA displays with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The screen refresh rate can reach 120 Hz. Acer also provides versions with a touch screen and options based on OLED matrices. For all configurations, coverage of the NTSC color space is declared at 45%.

The company focused on compactness and low weight in the design of the laptops. The devices received an enlarged touchpad and a hinge that allows you to open the screen 180 degrees. The equipment includes an IR camera with a resolution of 1080p FHD and a mechanical shutter for privacy protection, as well as a three-microphone system designed to work with voice functions and video communication.

Software in Acer Aspire 14 AI and Aspire 16 AI

Acer has paid special attention to software capabilities with artificial intelligence in mind. The laptops feature the Acer Intelligent Space AI tools control center, the AcerSense utility for monitoring system health and optimizing it, as well as Acer PurifiedView and Acer PurifiedVoice technologies designed to improve image quality during video calls and suppress background noise. In addition, the Acer My Key function is provided, which allows you to configure your own key combinations, including for quick access to Copilot+ PC features, such as Live Captions with real-time translation.

The set of interfaces includes two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB Type-A connectors, HDMI 2.1 and a standard audio jack. Support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless interfaces is also announced. Both models use a 65 Wh battery.

According to Acer, the Aspire 14 AI laptop in the A14-I71M/T modification will go on sale in Europe in the second quarter of 2026, and in the North American market in the third quarter of 2026. The Aspire 16 AI with the A16-I71M/T index will appear in Europe in the second quarter of 2026, while in North America its release is also scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

Characteristics of the Acer Swift AI

In addition, Acer introduced the Swift AI line – a new generation of Copilot+ PCs running Windows 11. The series is aimed at professionals and content creators and combines hardware performance with advanced features based on artificial intelligence.

The line includes the Swift 16 AI, Swift Edge AI, as well as universal Swift Go AI laptops with a diagonal of 14 and 16 inches. The flagship Swift 16 AI is equipped with a processor up to Intel Core Ultra X9 388H and Intel Arc B390 graphics. The model received a 16-inch touch OLED display with a resolution of 3K WQXGA +, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The design also features an enlarged tactile touchpad designed to work with a stylus of the MPP 2.5 standard.

The Acer Swift Edge AI model emphasizes mobility. The 14-inch version weighs less than a kilogram, while the case meets the requirements of the military standard MIL-STD 810H. Swift Edge AI and Swift 16 AI support Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, configurations with up to 32 GB of RAM and solid-state drives with a capacity of up to 1 TB. Both series use OLED displays with a resolution of up to 3K WQXGA+, built-in infrared cameras for authorization and video communication, as well as a DTS:X Ultra audio system designed to work in various conditions.

Who is the Acer Swift Go AI for

The Acer Swift Go AI is positioned as a more affordable solution within the series. These laptops are equipped with Intel Core Ultra X9 processors, up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1 TB SSD. Depending on the configuration, 2K or 3K displays, Multi-Control touch panels and DTS:X Ultra audio are used, making the models suitable for both everyday tasks and content work.

All devices in the Swift AI line support the full range of Windows 11 Copilot+ capabilities, including voice control, analysis of the content displayed on the screen and accelerated task execution using local AI functions.

According to Acer, the Swift 16 AI laptop will go on sale in the first quarter of 2026. The Swift Edge AI and Swift Go AI models with 14-inch and 16-inch diagonals will appear on the market in the second quarter of 2026. Sales are planned in North America, Europe, Australia, as well as in the Middle East and Africa.