Acer Chromebook Plus buyers will get Gemini AI Premium and 2TB of Google Drive for 1 year for free

Acer has announced a promotional offer for new Chromebook Plus users. As part of the campaign, owners of new devices receive an annual Google Gemini Advanced II subscription and 2 TB of disk space in Google Drive. The offer will allow you to save about 10,900 hryvnias and is valid until January 31, 2025.

Users will be able to take advantage of Google’s artificial intelligence capabilities, such as the Magic Editor photo editing tool and text manipulation functions.

Acer offers a wide selection of Chromebook Plus models for different needs, including devices with screen sizes of 14 and 15.6 inches. They are equipped with 13th generation AMD Ryzen or Intel Core i7 processors, up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The devices have a durable construction that meets military standards, supports Google Play and provides up to 10 hours of autonomy.

