Acer Chromebook Plus buyers will get Gemini AI Premium and 2TB of Google Drive for 1 year for free06.10.24
Acer has announced a promotional offer for new Chromebook Plus users. As part of the campaign, owners of new devices receive an annual Google Gemini Advanced II subscription and 2 TB of disk space in Google Drive. The offer will allow you to save about 10,900 hryvnias and is valid until January 31, 2025.
Users will be able to take advantage of Google’s artificial intelligence capabilities, such as the Magic Editor photo editing tool and text manipulation functions.
Acer offers a wide selection of Chromebook Plus models for different needs, including devices with screen sizes of 14 and 15.6 inches. They are equipped with 13th generation AMD Ryzen or Intel Core i7 processors, up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The devices have a durable construction that meets military standards, supports Google Play and provides up to 10 hours of autonomy.
You can already review Acer Chromebook Plus read on our website.
- Acer Chromebook Plus 514 “with Google AI” CB514-4H (NX.KUZEU.001) – UAH 19,999
- Acer Chromebook Plus 514 “with Google AI” CB514-4HT (NX.KV1EU.001) – UAH 20,999
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515 “with Google AI” CB515-2H (NX.KNUEU.001) – UAH 20,999
- Acer Chromebook Plus 514 “with Google AI” CB514-3HT (NX.KP9EU.002) – UAH 20,999
- Acer Chromebook Plus 514 “with Google AI” CB514-4HT (NX.KV1EU.001) – UAH 20,999
- Acer Chromebook Plus 514 “with Google AI” CB514-3H (NX.KP4EU.001) – UAH 21,699
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515 “with Google AI” CB515-2H (NX.KNUEU.002) – UAH 22,399
- Acer Chromebook Plus 514 “with Google AI” CB514-3HT (NX.KP9EU.001) – UAH 23,399
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515 “with Google AI” CB515-2HT (NX.KNYEU.001) – UAH 23,399
- Acer Chromebook Plus 514 “with Google AI” CB514-3H (NX.KP4EU. 002) – UAH 23,999
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515 “with Google AI” CB515-2HT (NX.KNYEU.002) – UAH 23,899
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515 “with Google AI” CB515-2H (NX.KNUEU.003) – UAH 26,199
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515 “with Google AI” CB515-2H (NX.KNUEU.005) – UAH 29,399
- Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 “with Google AI” CP514-4HN (NX.KYQEU.001) – UAH 29,999
- Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 “with Google AI” CP514-4HN (NX.KYQEU.002) – UAH 35,499
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
The chassis of ASUS Vivobook laptops turned out to be so successful that you can find models of different levels with it. It is not surprising that Vivobook has also become a platform for running in processors from the manufacturer of mobile chips – Qualcomm.
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Chromebook Plus buyers will get Gemini AI Premium and 2TB of Google Drive for 1 year for freeAcer Chrome laptop promo
As part of the promotion, owners of new Acer Chromebook Plus receive an annual Google Gemini Advanced II subscription and 2 TB of disk space in Google Drive.
Fasetto’s Audio Cu technology for power transmission receives Dolby Atmos certificationaudio
Fasetto’s Audio Cu technology supports the configuration of audio systems from 2.0 to 9.1, including Dolby Atmos up to 7.1.2, which allows you to achieve full surround sound.