25 million gamers played Battlefield games for 1 year. Franchise still one of the top priorities for Electronic Arts

The CEO of Electronic Arts, Andrew Wilson, said that 25 million people played Battlefield games last year. He did not specify which games were the most popular, but we can assume that Battlefield 2042 attracted the most attention.

The developers have made significant efforts to correct all the shortcomings, and a few years after the failed release, they managed to regain the interest of gamers and revive Battlefield 2042. Andrew Wilson emphasized that Battlefield is one of the most prioritized franchises of Electronic Arts, and the company has high hopes. which will become “one of the most ambitious projects of the company”.

According to him, the game is developed by “the best specialists” and they use the most advanced technologies. Wilson did not reveal any details of the new Battlefield, but according to unconfirmed information, the focus will be on a conflict in one of the Balkan countries, and the release of the game is scheduled for the end of 2025.