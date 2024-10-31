YouTube Music will get a completely new menu on Android and iOS31.10.24
YouTube Music has received a redesigned three-dot menu, which now looks like a floating panel with rounded corners, replacing the old menu that took up the entire width of the screen. Despite keeping the dark background, the new design has become visually lighter and more modern.
All three-dot menus get this redesign, except for the sharing feature on Android, which uses the old style, while iOS has already implemented the new one. Another update is the stream connect button, which is now placed on top of the album art to avoid excessive brightness on the screen.
These changes are part of YouTube’s global updates, including changes to the bottom navigation bar of the main app.
Service extends functionality of the web version by adding a new convenient feature for its users. Now the platform remembers the last listened song and playback queue even after restarting the browser or device. Previously, users lost the mini-player and information about the last song when closing the music tab, which caused inconvenience. With the new update, the web version of YouTube Music works similarly to the mobile apps for Android and iOS, allowing you to resume listening instantly.
This improvement keeps the Up Next music queue intact, including albums and playlists. However, users may experience some inconvenience while listening to podcasts. Episodes are remembered, but start over instead of where you last listened, which can be inconvenient, especially for long shows. This issue will likely be fixed in future updates.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
The Baseus table lamp turned out to be very versatile thanks to its mounting. Let’s tell in more detail
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
YouTube Music will get a completely new menu on Android and iOSdesign music service update YouTube
The music service YouTube Music has received an updated design of the three-dot menu, which now looks like a floating panel with rounded corners
The new Xiaomi 15 flagship has a Snapdragon 8 Elite, Leica 50 MP cameras and a durable batteryAndroid smartphone Snapdragon Xiaomi
Xiaomi introduced the new flagship Xiaomi 15, equipped with a top processor Snapdragon 8 Elite and a camera with three Leica lenses of 50 megapixels.