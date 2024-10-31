YouTube Music will get a completely new menu on Android and iOS

YouTube Music has received a redesigned three-dot menu, which now looks like a floating panel with rounded corners, replacing the old menu that took up the entire width of the screen. Despite keeping the dark background, the new design has become visually lighter and more modern.

All three-dot menus get this redesign, except for the sharing feature on Android, which uses the old style, while iOS has already implemented the new one. Another update is the stream connect button, which is now placed on top of the album art to avoid excessive brightness on the screen.

These changes are part of YouTube’s global updates, including changes to the bottom navigation bar of the main app.

Service extends functionality of the web version by adding a new convenient feature for its users. Now the platform remembers the last listened song and playback queue even after restarting the browser or device. Previously, users lost the mini-player and information about the last song when closing the music tab, which caused inconvenience. With the new update, the web version of YouTube Music works similarly to the mobile apps for Android and iOS, allowing you to resume listening instantly.

This improvement keeps the Up Next music queue intact, including albums and playlists. However, users may experience some inconvenience while listening to podcasts. Episodes are remembered, but start over instead of where you last listened, which can be inconvenient, especially for long shows. This issue will likely be fixed in future updates.