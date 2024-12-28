YouTube has been almost completely blocked in russia28.12.24
Russia continues to tighten censorship and block foreign Internet resources. Recently, the Discord service was restricted, and previously Instagram and Facebook, owned by Meta, recognized in Russia as an “extremist organization”, were blocked.
YouTube has also been severely restricted. Its work was artificially slowed down, and by the end of 2024, access to the platform was practically suspended. Traffic fell by 80% and most users cannot open the site without paid VPN services, the payment for which is complicated by sanctions. Free VPNs are no longer able to bypass the blocking.
These actions are associated with the authorities’ attempt to restrict access to alternative sources of information, as trust in official propaganda continues to decline. YouTube remained one of the largest platforms for the dissemination of independent news and opinions, which made it the main target for blocking.
Samsung refrigerator with AI Hybrid Cooling Technology will debut at CES 2025 in January artificial intelligence Samsung
Samsung has announced a new refrigerator with “AI Hybrid Cooling Technology,” which will debut at CES 2025 in January.
