You can now make an installment payment in NovaPay app05.07.24
Financial service NovaPay has launched a new installment service in its proprietary application. Now users can instantly receive credit funds in a few clicks. Installments can be arranged for a period of 3 to 12 months with a minimum amount of UAH 1,000 and no down payment.
If the user needs to get credit for an already made payment, it can be done within a month. The maximum amount of the loan is determined by the client’s credit limit, which can be checked in the NovaPay application, and can reach up to UAH 100,000.
The debt will be repaid in equal installments with a mandatory monthly payment. For the convenience of customers, funds are automatically debited from the card. It is only important to make sure that there are sufficient funds on the card on the debit date. The interest rate is 0.00001% per annum, and the installment fee is 3.5% of the loan amount per month (the real annual interest rate is up to 97.34%). In case of early repayment, the commission is charged only for the actual term of the loan, without additional overpayments for the full term.
NovaPay is an international financial service that is part of the NOVA (Nova Poshta) group of companies, which has been providing online and offline payment services in more than 3,500 Nova Poshta branches for 12 years. NovaPay was also the first in Ukraine among non-bank financial institutions to receive an extended license from the NBU, which allowed it to open accounts and issue cards.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
The clamshell form factor is the most understandable to us, perhaps it is a deformation due to age, but we became interested in collecting information about all clamshell smartphones that can replace the Samsung Flip.
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
You can now make an installment payment in NovaPay appevents in Ukraine service
The maximum amount of the loan is determined by the client’s credit limit, which can be checked in the NovaPay application, and can reach up to UAH 100,000.
On YouTube, you can now complain about videos that use AI-generated images or voiceservice update YouTube
YouTube is introducing a new policy that allows users to request the removal of AI-generated content if it includes an image or voice that resembles a real person.