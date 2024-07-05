You can now make an installment payment in NovaPay app

Financial service NovaPay has launched a new installment service in its proprietary application. Now users can instantly receive credit funds in a few clicks. Installments can be arranged for a period of 3 to 12 months with a minimum amount of UAH 1,000 and no down payment.

If the user needs to get credit for an already made payment, it can be done within a month. The maximum amount of the loan is determined by the client’s credit limit, which can be checked in the NovaPay application, and can reach up to UAH 100,000.

The debt will be repaid in equal installments with a mandatory monthly payment. For the convenience of customers, funds are automatically debited from the card. It is only important to make sure that there are sufficient funds on the card on the debit date. The interest rate is 0.00001% per annum, and the installment fee is 3.5% of the loan amount per month (the real annual interest rate is up to 97.34%). In case of early repayment, the commission is charged only for the actual term of the loan, without additional overpayments for the full term.

NovaPay is an international financial service that is part of the NOVA (Nova Poshta) group of companies, which has been providing online and offline payment services in more than 3,500 Nova Poshta branches for 12 years. NovaPay was also the first in Ukraine among non-bank financial institutions to receive an extended license from the NBU, which allowed it to open accounts and issue cards.