You can buy Poco and Redmi affordable smartphones with discount on Aliexpress now03.06.24
Aliexpress is selling a number of smartphones under the Poco and Redmi brands. The promotion includes 4 models of affordable devices.
What they offer
Smartphone POCO M5s with promo code ”SCIP08” and with a discount it costs $74 for the 4+128 GB version and $99 for the 8+256 GB version.
Smartphone POCO C65 with promo code ”SCIP08” and The discount costs $72 for the 4+128 GB version and $82 for the 8+256 GB version.
Smartphone Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G with a $30 discount costs $177 per version 4+256 GB and $215 for 12+512 GB.
Smartphone Redmi Note 12S available at a discount in three versions: $119 for version 6+128 GB, $128 for 8+256 GB and $122 for 8+256 GB. It is separately emphasized that the first and third configurations have NFC.
Characteristics
Poco M5shas a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The MediaTek Helio G95 chip is installed here. The smartphone comes with a 64 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixel main camera, stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio, and a 5000 mAh battery. It supports 33W fast charging. Poco M5s has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a separate slot for two SIM and microSD, a USB-C port, IP53 splash and dust protection, a headphone jack and an NFC module.
Poco C65uses a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It has 8 cores, two of which are Cortex-A75 operating at 2 GHz, and six are Cortex-A55 operating at 1.8 GHz. The smartphone has a 6.74-inch screen with a frequency of 90 Hz. The battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports 18W fast charging. The kit will include 8 W charging.
Redmi Note 13 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. It is complemented by 16 GB of RAM in the maximum version. The internal storage capacity was up to 512 GB. Redmi Note 13 Pro does not have IP68 water resistance. The battery capacity is 5100 mAh, and the charging power is 67 W.
The Redmi Note 12S is equipped with MediaTek Helio G96. Uses FHD+ 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The camera system includes a 108 MP main module. Selfie camera – 16 megapixels. A 5000 mAh battery is installed with support for charging at a power of 33 W.
