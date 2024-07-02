Yale locks can now be controlled from the Ajax program in 30 countries02.07.24
Ajax Systems and Yale are expanding their partnership to 30 countries, including Ukraine, providing users with Yale locks with full service support and the ability to control devices through the Ajax application. Cloud-to-Cloud integration provides reliable communication between the Yale smart lock and the Ajax system, allowing users to lock and unlock the lock and monitor its status in real time. In addition, users and security companies receive notifications about the state of the lock and access to a detailed log of events.
In addition, Yale presented a new model of the Linus Smart Lock L2 smart lock, which is characterized by increased strength, quieter operation and increased speed. This lock is compatible with most cylinders and is easy to install and remove without leaving any marks on the door. Linus L2 allows users to lock and unlock doors without a physical key and share virtual keys with trusted individuals.
Integration Ajax Systems and Yale available in:
- Albania
- Belgium
- Kipri
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Switzerland
- Austria
- Greece
- Bulgaria
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Croatia
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Poland
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Turkey
- Estonia
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Serbia
- Norway (first wave)
- Sweden (first wave)
- Spain (first wave)
- Portugal (first wave)
- Italy (first wave)
Ajax Systems is an international technology company, a Ukrainian manufacturer of security systems. The Ajax product portfolio includes more than 135 wireless and wired devices for indoor and outdoor use. Today, Ajax protects more than 2.5 million users in 187 countries.
Yale helps secure millions of homes and businesses with mechanical and smart locks, alarms and safes. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, a world leader in access control.
