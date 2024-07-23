Xiaomi’s 1 TB portable SSD drive costs $11023.07.24
Xiaomi has announced a new portable SSD that is an update to the 2022 model. The device has received an updated appearance with an aluminum alloy body treated with sandblasting technology.
The novelty supports USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 3.2 Gen1 and USB 2.0 protocols, providing a high data transfer speed of up to 2000 Mbit/s in both reading and writing modes.
The SSD is compatible with Windows, MacOS, Android and Ubuntu operating systems. The capacity of the new device is 1 TB, and the price in the Chinese market is $110. Xiaomi offers a 3-year warranty on the drive.
