Xiaomi Watch S4 received changeable body frames and gesture control05.11.24
Xiaomi introduced a new product — the Watch S4 smart watch, which became a more affordable alternative to the Watch S4 Sport model. This watch combines a stylish design with modern technology, allowing users to adapt the device to their preferences.
Xiaomi Watch S4 offers interesting features: users can change not only the straps and dials, but also the bezels. A novelty was gesture control, which allows you to perform various actions, such as turning on the light in a smart home with one wave of the hand.
The watch is equipped with a sensor for measuring pulse and blood oxygen level with an accuracy of 98.2%, as well as an improved sleep tracking algorithm. For active users, there are more than 150 sports modes, including a running mode that helps control posture during training. In addition, the devices have an eSIM, an NFC chip and a GPS module.
The 1.43-inch AMOLED display provides a brightness of up to 1500 nits, and the battery provides up to 15 days of operation without charging. In China, the price of the Xiaomi Watch S4 will be 999 yuan (about 129 euros), and the version with eSIM will cost 1,199 yuan (about 155 euros). There is no data on the international launch yet.
