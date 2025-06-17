Xiaomi SU7 Ultra will be the first Chinese electric car in the game Gran Turismo

Xiaomi has announced that its SU7 Ultra sports electric sedan will appear in the racing game Gran Turismo 7, becoming the first Chinese car in the franchise’s 28-year history to be included in this legendary series.

The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is the flagship version of Xiaomi’s first electric car, which is currently only officially sold in China. Now players around the world will be able to “test” it on the track – albeit in a virtual world. However, the exact date of the car’s appearance in Gran Turismo 7 has not yet been revealed.

Technical specifications of Xiaomi SU7 Ultra

Acceleration 0–100 km/h — in 1.98 seconds;

Maximum speed — up to 350 km/h;

Motors — three electric motors: two Xiaomi V8s and one V6s;

Battery — CATL Qilin 2.0, range up to 630 km on the CLTC cycle;

Braking system — carbon brake discs with a diameter of 430 mm, providing a stop from 100 km/h in just 30.8 meters.

According to Xiaomi, the SU7 Ultra has already proven itself as the fastest production four-door sedan on the Nurburgring, which emphasizes not only its ambitions, but also real technical achievements.

Integration into Gran Turismo 7 is an important step for Xiaomi in the international promotion of its automotive division, especially in conditions where real exports of electric cars are still limited.