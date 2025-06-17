Xiaomi SU7 Ultra will be the first Chinese electric car in the game Gran Turismo17.06.25
Xiaomi has announced that its SU7 Ultra sports electric sedan will appear in the racing game Gran Turismo 7, becoming the first Chinese car in the franchise’s 28-year history to be included in this legendary series.
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is the flagship version of Xiaomi’s first electric car, which is currently only officially sold in China. Now players around the world will be able to “test” it on the track – albeit in a virtual world. However, the exact date of the car’s appearance in Gran Turismo 7 has not yet been revealed.
Technical specifications of Xiaomi SU7 Ultra
- Acceleration 0–100 km/h — in 1.98 seconds;
- Maximum speed — up to 350 km/h;
- Motors — three electric motors: two Xiaomi V8s and one V6s;
- Battery — CATL Qilin 2.0, range up to 630 km on the CLTC cycle;
- Braking system — carbon brake discs with a diameter of 430 mm, providing a stop from 100 km/h in just 30.8 meters.
According to Xiaomi, the SU7 Ultra has already proven itself as the fastest production four-door sedan on the Nurburgring, which emphasizes not only its ambitions, but also real technical achievements.
Integration into Gran Turismo 7 is an important step for Xiaomi in the international promotion of its automotive division, especially in conditions where real exports of electric cars are still limited.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
I like how it charges quickly, doesn’t get too hot, and it also makes me smile. This is probably what Ugreen employees had in mind when they were developing a new model of Gun Charger.
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra will be the first Chinese electric car in the game Gran Turismo car electric transport Xiaomi
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is the flagship version of Xiaomi’s first electric car, which is currently only officially sold in China.
Apple Liquid Glass: what’s hiding under the biggest interface design update Apple design update WWDC
At WWDC 2025, Apple announced the biggest redesign of its operating systems in years. iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS
In the “Army+” application, you will be able to leave reviews about military equipment
Nintendo Switch 2 breaks sales records – 3.5 million units in 4 days
Samsung refrigerators can be controlled with a registered voice
Microsoft Edge will get AI search from website browsing history
The Chinese have introduced the world’s first OLED monitor with a frequency of 720 Hz
Cadillac Optiq-V turned out to be one of the brand’s fastest cars
Apple Games has become the only gaming app for iPhone, iPad and Mac
lifecell changes logo, gets rid of hints about Turkcell
Apple CarPlay gets a new design and smart widgets
Asus and Microsoft introduce ROG Xbox Ally portable console
Apple announces macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26