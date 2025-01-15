Xiaomi Sports Walkie-Talkie radio has a range up to 5000 km

Xiaomi has introduced a sports walkie-talkie, which is already available for pre-order in China. The novelty provides communication at a distance of up to 5,000 kilometers thanks to support for TD-LTE technology and compatibility with 4G networks of major operators such as China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom. The compact dimensions of 54 x 55.6 x 22.3 mm and weight of only 67 grams make the device convenient for use in active sports, including skiing, cycling and hiking.

The radio is equipped with a 1030 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery, which provides up to 24 hours of continuous operation or 36 hours of standby time. The device is capable of operating at temperatures down to -30°C thanks to an advanced low-temperature battery. The built-in noise reduction chip reduces wind noise, allowing you to maintain clear communication even at speeds of 60 km/h. The radio is protected from water and dust according to the IP65 standard and is equipped with a magnetic mount for convenient placement on equipment.

In addition, the device supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to be used as an external speaker, and also offers a search mode that helps find a lost device. Integration with the Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie application allows you to control the team, share location and coordinate actions. The price of the new product in China is 399 yuan, which is equivalent to approximately 54 US dollars.