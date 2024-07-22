Xiaomi Smart Band 9 fitness bracelet get SpO2 sensor, Bluetooth 5.4 and autonomy of up to 3 weeks. Price – from $34, with NFC – $4122.07.24
Xiaomi presented a new fitness bracelet Xiaomi Smart Band 9, which retained the design of its predecessor Xiaomi Smart Band 8 and is equipped with a similar 1.62-inch AMOLED display. The brightness of the display is increased to 1200 nits, the refresh rate is 60 Hz, and more than 200 different watch faces are available. The screen also supports Always-On Display (AOD).
The new bracelet is equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and NFC (depending on the model). It is waterproof and equipped with various health tracking sensors such as SpO2 and heart rate monitor. Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is able to monitor more than 150 types of activities.
The device runs on the HyperOS operating system and has built-in features such as an alarm clock, Weather app, music control, and more.
The bracelet is powered by a battery with a capacity of 233 mAh, which, according to the manufacturer, provides up to 21 days of autonomous operation.
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 can already be bought in China:
- Xiaomi Smart Band 9 – $34
- Xiaomi Smart Band 9 NFC – $41
- Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Ceramic Edition – $48
Read also about previous Xiaomi Mi/Smart Band and alternatives:
- Xiaomi Smart Band 8 fitness bracelet presented. Price from $35, metal body, box and clothing attachment are supported
- Xiaomi Mi Band 6 fitness bracelet review: bright update
- Overview of fitness bracelet Honor Band 5. Better than Xiaomi Mi Band 4?
- Review of the fitness bracelet Xiaomi Mi Band 3: again folk?
- Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smart Watch Review: Strong
- Popular sport 2.0: experience of using Xiaomi Mi Band 2 per month
- Second wind: test fitness bracelet Xiaomi Mi Band 1S
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Let’s talk about the very “fast” pocket-case Ugreen M2 CM642 for solid-state drives. It seems like a utilitarian thing, but it turned out to be very interesting
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 fitness bracelet get SpO2 sensor, Bluetooth 5.4 and autonomy of up to 3 weeks. Price – from $34, with NFC – $41fitness-tracker world events Xiaomi
Xiaomi introduced the new fitness bracelet Xiaomi Smart Band 9, which has retained the design of its predecessor Xiaomi Smart Band 8 and is equipped with a similar 1.62-inch AMOLED display.
Microsoft has officially launched the Designer platform for creating images with the help of artificial intelligenceartificial intelligence Microsoft photo
After extensive beta testing, Designer is now available to most users with a Microsoft account.