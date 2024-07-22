Xiaomi Smart Band 9 fitness bracelet get SpO2 sensor, Bluetooth 5.4 and autonomy of up to 3 weeks. Price – from $34, with NFC – $41

Xiaomi presented a new fitness bracelet Xiaomi Smart Band 9, which retained the design of its predecessor Xiaomi Smart Band 8 and is equipped with a similar 1.62-inch AMOLED display. The brightness of the display is increased to 1200 nits, the refresh rate is 60 Hz, and more than 200 different watch faces are available. The screen also supports Always-On Display (AOD).

The new bracelet is equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and NFC (depending on the model). It is waterproof and equipped with various health tracking sensors such as SpO2 and heart rate monitor. Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is able to monitor more than 150 types of activities.

The device runs on the HyperOS operating system and has built-in features such as an alarm clock, Weather app, music control, and more.

The bracelet is powered by a battery with a capacity of 233 mAh, which, according to the manufacturer, provides up to 21 days of autonomous operation.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 can already be bought in China:

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 – $34 Xiaomi Smart Band 9 NFC – $41 Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Ceramic Edition – $48

