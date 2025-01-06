Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 smartphone with Mediatek Dimensity 8400-Ultra and 6550 mAh battery costs from $275

Xiaomi has introduced a new mid-range smartphone Redmi Turbo 4, which became the successor to the Turbo 3 model released in April last year.

Redmi Turbo 4 is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. The heart of the device is the new MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset, complemented by up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage with a capacity of up to 512 GB.

The smartphone received a glass back panel and a dual main camera. The main module includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical stabilization, as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The 20 MP front camera is located in a round hole in the display.

The 6550 mAh battery supports 90W fast charging. Additionally, the Redmi Turbo 4 is equipped with an infrared sensor and has protection against water and dust according to IP66, IP68 and IP69 standards. The smartphone runs on HyperOS 2, built on Android 15.

Prices in China:

12 GB + 256 GB – $ 275

16 GB + 256 GB – $ 300

12 GB = 512 GB – $ 315

16 GB + 512 GB – $ 340

Initially, the Redmi Turbo 4 will appear in China, and later it is expected in international markets under the name Poco X7 Pro.