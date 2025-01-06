Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 smartphone with Mediatek Dimensity 8400-Ultra and 6550 mAh battery costs from $27506.01.25
Xiaomi has introduced a new mid-range smartphone Redmi Turbo 4, which became the successor to the Turbo 3 model released in April last year.
Redmi Turbo 4 is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. The heart of the device is the new MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset, complemented by up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage with a capacity of up to 512 GB.
The smartphone received a glass back panel and a dual main camera. The main module includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical stabilization, as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The 20 MP front camera is located in a round hole in the display.
The 6550 mAh battery supports 90W fast charging. Additionally, the Redmi Turbo 4 is equipped with an infrared sensor and has protection against water and dust according to IP66, IP68 and IP69 standards. The smartphone runs on HyperOS 2, built on Android 15.
Prices in China:
- 12 GB + 256 GB – $ 275
- 16 GB + 256 GB – $ 300
- 12 GB = 512 GB – $ 315
- 16 GB + 512 GB – $ 340
Initially, the Redmi Turbo 4 will appear in China, and later it is expected in international markets under the name Poco X7 Pro.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Kawa Mini 3 is interesting primarily because it has very small dimensions, offering 2K video recording. Let’s see what it is good for
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 smartphone with Mediatek Dimensity 8400-Ultra and 6550 mAh battery costs from $275 MediaTek Redmi smartphone Xiaomi
Xiaomi has introduced a new mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Turbo 4, which is the successor to the Turbo 3 model released in April last year.
Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM gaming monitor with 4K screen and 240 Hz frequency and supports DisplayPort 2.1a Asus CES monitor
Asus has introduced the new ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM gaming monitor with advanced Gen 4 QD-OLED technology from Samsung Display and modern connectivity interfaces.
Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 smartphone with Mediatek Dimensity 8400-Ultra and 6550 mAh battery costs from $275
Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM gaming monitor with 4K screen and 240 Hz frequency and supports DisplayPort 2.1a
LG Gram Pro 2025 laptops feature Intel Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake processors and 120Hz OLED screens
Tesla Cybertruck released in levitating miniature replica
Lamborghini has released its own application for smart TVs
Scientists shown swarms of microrobots that collaborate like ants
The MSI MPG 325CQRXF monitor has a refresh rate of 280 Hz
OnePlus Buds Ace 2 headphones get ANC, 43 hours of battery life and two devices support
The most beautiful games of 2024 according Digital Foundry
Black Shark Watch X Pro smartwatch with rotating camera costs $170
Kingdom Come: Deliverance is now free on the Epic Games Store