Xiaomi Powerbank 25000 212W can charge up to 140 W06.09.24
Xiaomi has launched a new power bank on its crowdfunding platform Youpin called Xiaomi Powerbank 25000 212W. Despite the name, the real capacity of the device is 14000 mAh.
The design of the power bank includes a transparent front panel that allows you to see the internal components, as well as three USB ports – two USB-C and one USB-A. The total power of the device reaches 212 W, which allows you to simultaneously charge three devices with a power of 65 W, 27 W and 120 W, respectively.
One of the USB-C ports supports Power Delivery 3.1 charging with up to 140W, which is enough to charge laptops like the MacBook Pro. The second USB-C port provides power up to 45 W, and the USB-A port – up to 120 W.
The device is compatible with various fast charging protocols, including QC 3.0, Samsung AFC, Huawei FCP and Apple 2.4A. Xiaomi also equipped the power bank with nine levels of protection to ensure safe use. The power bank is available on Youpin for around $70. It is not yet known when the device will appear on the global market.
