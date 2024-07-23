Xiaomi MIX Flip clamshell smartphone get external AMOLED display that is larger than Galaxy Flip 6 has

In addition to the folding smartphone MIX Fold 4, Xiaomi has introduced another folding smartphone – MIX Flip. This is the brand’s first clamshell that competes with Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. The smartphone is equipped with a main 6.86-inch OLED display with a frequency of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 3000 nits, as well as an additional 4.01-inch screen with an AMOLED matrix and a frequency of 120 Hz.

The Xiaomi MIX Flip is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and equipped with a 3500mm evaporative cooling chamber. The device has a 4780mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge fast charging.

The smartphone’s cameras include two main Leica 50MP sensors and a 32MP front-facing camera. MIX Flip is also equipped with a side fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio support, and an IR sensor for controlling equipment. Unlike other models, the device does not have water protection. Xiaomi MIX Flip comes with Android 14 operating system and proprietary HyperOS interface.

It will be possible to buy the Xiaomi MIX Flip clamshell smartphone from July 23, but for now only in China: