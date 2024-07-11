Xiaomi MIJIA Anti-Blue Light Glasses Pro protects the eyes from the blue radiation of the monitor screen

Xiaomi has launched the new MIJIA Anti-Blue Light Glasses Pro, which offer improved blue light protection, lightweight and durable titanium frames, and a stylish design at an affordable price of 219 yuan (approx. US$30). These glasses are ideal for people who spend a lot of time in front of computer screens, smartphones and other electronic devices.

MIJIA Anti-Blue Light Glasses Pro are equipped with innovative lenses that effectively block harmful blue light emitted by screens. According to Xiaomi, the lenses exceed current national blue light protection standards, helping to reduce visual fatigue and eye damage from prolonged use of screens. Cliché on cliché cliché drives away.

The lenses are made of high-quality polycarbonate, which provides impact resistance 10 times higher than traditional acrylic lenses. This makes them strong, durable and lightweight. The frames of the glasses are made of beta-titanium alloy, known for its strength, lightness and resistance to corrosion. Thanks to this, the glasses sit comfortably on the face for a long time without causing discomfort to the ears.

Xiaomi MIJIA Anti-Blue Light Glasses Pro are available in three stylish options: eyebrow frame, square frame and round frame, allowing you to choose the perfect option for any face shape.

The glasses also feature a 24-layer lens coating, including 20 layers of special OAR anti-reflective coating, which greatly improves light transmission, reduces glare and provides a clear and bright field of vision.

At the moment, there is no information about the global availability of the new product.