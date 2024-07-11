Xiaomi MIJIA Anti-Blue Light Glasses Pro protects the eyes from the blue radiation of the monitor screen11.07.24
Xiaomi has launched the new MIJIA Anti-Blue Light Glasses Pro, which offer improved blue light protection, lightweight and durable titanium frames, and a stylish design at an affordable price of 219 yuan (approx. US$30). These glasses are ideal for people who spend a lot of time in front of computer screens, smartphones and other electronic devices.
MIJIA Anti-Blue Light Glasses Pro are equipped with innovative lenses that effectively block harmful blue light emitted by screens. According to Xiaomi, the lenses exceed current national blue light protection standards, helping to reduce visual fatigue and eye damage from prolonged use of screens. Cliché on cliché cliché drives away.
The lenses are made of high-quality polycarbonate, which provides impact resistance 10 times higher than traditional acrylic lenses. This makes them strong, durable and lightweight. The frames of the glasses are made of beta-titanium alloy, known for its strength, lightness and resistance to corrosion. Thanks to this, the glasses sit comfortably on the face for a long time without causing discomfort to the ears.
Xiaomi MIJIA Anti-Blue Light Glasses Pro are available in three stylish options: eyebrow frame, square frame and round frame, allowing you to choose the perfect option for any face shape.
The glasses also feature a 24-layer lens coating, including 20 layers of special OAR anti-reflective coating, which greatly improves light transmission, reduces glare and provides a clear and bright field of vision.
At the moment, there is no information about the global availability of the new product.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Samsung held the Unpacked event, where it showed the next generation of its smartphones with a foldable design – Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6. This year, the emphasis was on the fact that the assistant with artificial intelligence can become more useful in this form factor of the device.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Xiaomi MIJIA Anti-Blue Light Glasses Pro protects the eyes from the blue radiation of the monitor screendisplay Xiaomi
Xiaomi released the new MIJIA Anti-Blue Light Glasses Pro, which offer improved protection against blue light, light and durable titanium frames, as well as a stylish design
In Ukraine, you can now check whether you have a fine by territorial procurement centerevents in Ukraine service
To check the TCC fine, it is enough to enter your data (name and date of birth) or the data of a close person on the Opendatabot website.