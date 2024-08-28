Xiaomi introduced the new X Pro QLED and Smart TV X 2024 series smart TVs

The Xiaomi company presented two lines of smart TVs with 4K support, large diagonals and cool matrices, referring to OLED.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED

Xiaomi has introduced a new line of smart TVs called Xiaomi X Pro QLED. The series includes three models with QLED screens measuring 43, 55 and 65 inches. All TVs in this series support 4K resolution, as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies, providing high image quality with bright and rich colors.

The TVs are equipped with MEMC technology, which improves image smoothness, and ALLM mode, which reduces signal delay, which is especially useful for gamers. The new products are based on the A55 quad-core processor, which provides good performance when using applications and smart TV functions. The devices have 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in memory, which is enough to store programs and multimedia files.

The audio system of the TVs has a power of 30 W, which provides quality sound, and the Google TV operating system offers built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant functions, which allows users to easily control the device and interact with various services. Sales of Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs will start in India on August 30, and the price will vary from $357 to $750 depending on the model.

Xiaomi Smart TV X 2024

The Xiaomi company presented a new line of smart TVs called Xiaomi Smart TV X 2024. It includes three models with diagonals of 43, 50 and 55 inches. The novelties are distinguished by an ultra-thin metal case without a rim and equipped with 4K panels with a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The screen supports MEMC and Vivid Picture Engine technology, which ensures smooth image transfer and improved picture quality. The response time is 6.5 ms.

TVs work on the basis of a quad-core A55 processor with Mali G52 MC1 graphics. The device has 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of built-in memory. The 30 W audio system supports Dolby sound, providing high-quality sound. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 2.1, USB 2.0, and Ethernet. The TVs come pre-installed with the Google TV operating system, supplemented by the proprietary PatchWall skin.

Sales of the new Xiaomi Smart TV X 2024 series will start in India on August 30, with prices starting at $297.