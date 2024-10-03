Xiaomi introduced new generations of its TWS headphones03.10.24
Xiaomi introduced a new model of wireless headphones — Redmi Buds 6, worth about $28. The headphones are equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC) and support HyperOS Connect technology for quick connection with Xiaomi devices. They are available in three colors and are equipped with dual drivers: 12.4 mm titanium and 5.5 mm micro-piezoelectric, which guarantees high sound quality.
Redmi Buds 6 are able to reduce background noise up to 49 dB. Battery life is up to 10 hours on a single charge, although this figure is likely achieved with noise cancellation turned off. Four equalizer modes and Bluetooth 5.4 are supported, but the headphones only work with AAC and SBC codecs.
So far, Xiaomi has not announced the global release of Redmi Buds 6, but given the previous models, their appearance in the international market is expected.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
The chassis of ASUS Vivobook laptops turned out to be so successful that you can find models of different levels with it. It is not surprising that Vivobook has also become a platform for running in processors from the manufacturer of mobile chips – Qualcomm.
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Xiaomi introduced new generations of its TWS headphonesBluetooth earphones Redmi Xiaomi
Xiaomi headphones are equipped with active noise cancellation and have three microphones with artificial intelligence functions.
SSD Samsung 990 EVO Plus – new NVMe drives with support for PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2Samsung SSD
Samsung has introduced a new line of 990 EVO Plus solid-state drives, which are an improved version of the SSD 990 EVO, released earlier in 2024.