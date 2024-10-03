Xiaomi introduced new generations of its TWS headphones

Xiaomi introduced a new model of wireless headphones — Redmi Buds 6, worth about $28. The headphones are equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC) and support HyperOS Connect technology for quick connection with Xiaomi devices. They are available in three colors and are equipped with dual drivers: 12.4 mm titanium and 5.5 mm micro-piezoelectric, which guarantees high sound quality.

Redmi Buds 6 are able to reduce background noise up to 49 dB. Battery life is up to 10 hours on a single charge, although this figure is likely achieved with noise cancellation turned off. Four equalizer modes and Bluetooth 5.4 are supported, but the headphones only work with AAC and SBC codecs.

So far, Xiaomi has not announced the global release of Redmi Buds 6, but given the previous models, their appearance in the international market is expected.

