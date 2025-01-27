Xbox will work with 16 TB drives

Microsoft has released an update for Xbox consoles that removes the size limit for external USB drives. Now users will be able to use storage devices with a capacity of more than 16 TB that connect via USB 3.0. The update is being prepared for a full release for all Xbox users in the near future.

Support for drives with a capacity of more than 16 TB.

The ability to use multiple partitions on drives that will appear as separate devices in the storage list.

Enhanced capabilities for gamers with large game collections, especially on consoles with a base internal storage capacity of 500 GB or 1 TB.

The innovation is already available to participants in the Xbox Preview Program in the Alpha Skip-Ahead circle, which provides early access to features for testing.

The large amounts of data required by modern games quickly fill up consoles’ built-in storage. Support for larger external drives makes managing your game library much easier, giving users more storage space and convenience.