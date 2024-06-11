WWDC 2024: Apple iPad get calculator at last

Yesterday, Apple held a big WWDC 2024 event dedicated to software and development for its devices.

But the first innovation about which we are forced to tell neither light nor star is what the company added to the iPad… a calculator. 14 years after the release of the first iPad.

The calculator is similar to the one in iOS, but additionally supports Apple Pencil – numbers can be written with a stylus. The program recognizes and solves equations thanks to a function that Apple calls Math Notes.

A little more seriously. Apple introduced the Smart Script program, which improves the appearance of text while writing with the help of machine learning. The program is able to reproduce the user’s handwriting, check spelling and write the typed text in the desired style.