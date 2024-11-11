Windows 10 still most popular OS by Microsoft

Microsoft continues to actively promote Windows 11, but many users still prefer the time-tested Windows 10. According to StatCounter data for October, the share of Windows 11 reached almost 36% in the desktop PC segment, which indicates the growing popularity of the new operating system. However, Windows 10 holds the lead with 61% of users. Windows 7 remains in third place with 2.6%, despite the end of its official support.

Microsoft continues to release updates for Windows 11, including security improvements, support for new technologies, and artificial intelligence-based features that attract the attention of enterprise users. Although the promised gaming performance in Windows 11 turned out to be mixed, the system offers advanced options for work and data protection. At the same time, Windows 10 is still valued for its stability, compatibility with older hardware and optimal performance.

Standard support for Windows 10 is expected to end in October 2025, which could be an additional incentive to upgrade to Windows 11. However, Microsoft will offer the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program so that users can receive security updates after mainstream support ends.

In Windows 11, soon will appear the possibility of reassigning the Copilot key to other actions. Microsoft is currently testing this feature in the test build of Windows 11 Build 27729, as well as for members of the Windows Insider program through the Canary Channel. Officially, Microsoft has not yet announced the implementation of this feature, but if the test is successful, the option will be added in one of the upcoming system updates.

The function will be useful for users who prefer to do without an AI assistant. Reassigning the key will allow you to use the button for other tasks, for example, quickly calling programs or executing system commands. This is relevant not only for notebooks of the Copilot+ series, but also for new keyboards that have an AI-bot activation key.

This innovation will allow users to customize the keyboard according to their preferences, providing great flexibility and convenience when working with Windows 11.