WhatsApp for Android has received transcription of voice messages

WhatsApp for Android is finally getting the voice transcribing feature that users have been asking for for a long time. This new feature, similar to the one already available on Pixel phones, will allow users to see the text version of voice messages.

Transcription will be available in WhatsApp beta 2.24.15.5 and will support five languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Hindi. Transcriptions are generated locally on the phone and encrypted to ensure privacy.

The feature is not yet available to all beta users, but is expected to be rolled out more widely in the near future.