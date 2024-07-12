WhatsApp for Android has received transcription of voice messages12.07.24
WhatsApp for Android is finally getting the voice transcribing feature that users have been asking for for a long time. This new feature, similar to the one already available on Pixel phones, will allow users to see the text version of voice messages.
Transcription will be available in WhatsApp beta 2.24.15.5 and will support five languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Hindi. Transcriptions are generated locally on the phone and encrypted to ensure privacy.
The feature is not yet available to all beta users, but is expected to be rolled out more widely in the near future.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Samsung held the Unpacked event, where it showed the next generation of its smartphones with a foldable design – Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6. This year, the emphasis was on the fact that the assistant with artificial intelligence can become more useful in this form factor of the device.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
WhatsApp for Android has received transcription of voice messagesapplications messenger update WhatsApp
The new WhatsApp feature, similar to the one already available on Pixel phones, will allow users to see the text version of voice messages.
Smart watch CMF Watch Pro 2 with removable bezel, AMOLED screen, SpO2 sensor and autonomy up to 11 days cost $69smart watches
The AMOLED screen of the CMF Watch Pro 2 with a diagonal of 1.32 inches has a resolution of 466×466 pixels and a brightness of 620 threads, and also supports many dials.