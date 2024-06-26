WD Blue SN5000 – Western Digital’s new 500GB-4TB M.2 2280 M.2 2280 SSD26.06.24
Western Digital has added a new line of WD Blue SN5000 solid state drives to its range.
These M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs support the PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface and are available in capacities from 500 GB to 4 TB. These drives have a controller of Western Digital’s own development, which has an external DRAM buffer. Models up to 2TB use 3D NAND TLC memory chips, while the 4TB version is based on 3D NAND QLC chips.
According to the specifications, the new WD Blue SN5000 SSDs promise sequential read speeds of up to 5500MB/s and write speeds of up to 5000MB/s, as well as up to 730k/900k IOPS (read/write) for maximum performance. The TBW (Total Bytes Written) indicator varies from 300 to 1200 TB depending on the capacity of the SSD.
Prices for new products in foreign stores start at $80 for a 500 GB model and $90 for a 1 TB model. SSDs with a capacity of 2 and 4 TB cost from $150 and $290, respectively.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
WD Blue SN5000 – Western Digital’s new 500GB-4TB M.2 2280 M.2 2280 SSDmemory drive SSD WD
The basis of WD Blue SN5000 drives is a controller of Western Digital’s own development, which does not have an external DRAM buffer. Models up to 2 TB use 3D NAND TLC memory chips
The Philips 326M6FJSB budget monitor is equipped with a 31.5″ screen with 2K resolution and AMD FreeSync supportmonitor Philips
Philips introduced a new budget monitor 326M6FJSB. It is equipped with a 31.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2K (2560×1440 pixels) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.