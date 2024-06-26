WD Blue SN5000 – Western Digital’s new 500GB-4TB M.2 2280 M.2 2280 SSD

Western Digital has added a new line of WD Blue SN5000 solid state drives to its range.

These M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs support the PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface and are available in capacities from 500 GB to 4 TB. These drives have a controller of Western Digital’s own development, which has an external DRAM buffer. Models up to 2TB use 3D NAND TLC memory chips, while the 4TB version is based on 3D NAND QLC chips.

According to the specifications, the new WD Blue SN5000 SSDs promise sequential read speeds of up to 5500MB/s and write speeds of up to 5000MB/s, as well as up to 730k/900k IOPS (read/write) for maximum performance. The TBW (Total Bytes Written) indicator varies from 300 to 1200 TB depending on the capacity of the SSD.

Prices for new products in foreign stores start at $80 for a 500 GB model and $90 for a 1 TB model. SSDs with a capacity of 2 and 4 TB cost from $150 and $290, respectively.