Watch the documentary S.T.A.L.K.E.R. “EPISODES: Shadow of Chernobyl” is now available on Kyivstar TV

The documentary “EPISODES: Shadow of Chernobyl” became available on the Kyivstar TV platform, dedicated to the creation of the first game in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series. This film is part of the EPISODES documentary series produced by KNIFE! and tells about various events in the history of independent Ukraine.

The director of the series and the episode about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Artem Hryhoryan spoke. Key figures from the GSC Game World studio took part in the film: Andriy Prokhorov, Oleg Yavorskyi, Oleksiy Sityanov, Oleksandr Kokhanovskyi, Volodymyr Korunchak, Oleksandr Novikov, Oleksandr Maksymchuk, Oleg Danilov and Dean Sharp. The premiere of the film in “Planet Kino” cinemas took place on May 16.

In addition to watching the documentary, fans of the series can play the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy, which was recently re-released in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone collection and made available on consoles. The release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is also expected. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, September 5. The latest trailer for the game made a big impression at the Summer Game Fest 2024 presentation.