Wargaming has introduced Steel Hunters: battle royale genre shooter

At The Game Awards 2024, Wargaming announced its new original game, Steel Hunters, a free-to-play fur shooter that combines battle royale, Extraction, and PvPvE mechanics. In the game, users control powerful furs called Hunters in a futuristic world where humanity’s survival depends on controlling a rare resource called Starfall.

In Steel Hunters, players will fight, complete quests, and collect resources to upgrade their Hunters. Each fur has a unique style, abilities, and customization options that allow them to adapt to their individual playstyle.

Key features of Steel Hunters

A mix of genres. The fur shooter combines elements of battle royale, hero shooters, and Extraction. Players must complete quests in the PvPvE arena to level up and earn gear in preparation for the final battle for the evacuation point.

Unique Hunters. Each fur has its own abilities that can be used for tactical advantage.

Tactics are more important than speed. The game emphasizes strategic thinking and using the strengths of the fur, rather than just reaction speed.

Duo dynamics. In team duels, it is important to competently combine the abilities of two Hunters, which adds depth to tactics.

Unreal Engine 5 world. The game is built on UE5, which provides detailed graphics, destructible environments, and realistic combat mechanics.

Customization. Players can customize Hunters by choosing equipment and cosmetics to express their individuality.

The first players will be able to try the game during a 10-day closed beta, available for registration. The game is expected to be released in 2025, first on PC, and then on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.