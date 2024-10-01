Vivo V40e smartphone with 120 Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip and 50 MP camera priced at $34501.10.24
Vivo company presented a new smartphone V40e. The model is equipped with a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, support for HDR10+ and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The smartphone works on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, which is built on a 4-nanometer process. It is equipped with 8 GB of RAM LPDDR4X and a UFS 2.2 drive for 128 or 256 GB. Out of the box, the device runs on Android 14 with the proprietary FuntouchOS 14 skin.
The main camera of the device is double: the main 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX 882 with optical stabilization) and an 8 MP additional module. The front camera is also 50 MP with autofocus and f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone is equipped with an under-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers and special Aura Light lighting.
The Vivo V40e is powered by a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The smartphone is already available to order in India starting at $345, with sales starting on October 2. Plans for the release of the device in other countries have not yet been announced.
