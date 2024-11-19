Viber will add security tools for business customers19.11.24
Rakuten Viber, the developer of one of the most popular messengers for business and user interaction in Ukraine, has introduced new features to improve communication security. Updates include verification messages and the new SecurePlus feature.
Verification messages will now allow businesses to use one-time passwords (OTPs) to verify the identity of customers. This solution will facilitate the authentication process and allow the use of prepared message templates that will help increase conversion and cost less than traditional SMS. The delivery time of such messages can also be limited.
The SecurePlus function allows you to check the recipient’s number for suspicious activity in real time. This provides additional protection for messages with sensitive information. The function was originally developed for Eurobank, but is now available for all companies.
In addition, in May 2024, Viber successfully passed independent SOC 2 Type II security certification, which confirmed the high level of user protection in the application. Both features are now available for businesses worldwide.
