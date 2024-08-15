Viber Plus will allow to delete messages without anyone noticing15.08.24
Viber has announced the launch of a feature to delete messages without a trace. This feature allows Viber Plus users to discreetly unsend their messages, regardless of whether they have been read.
Delete messages without a trace is only available to subscribers of Viber Plus, a premium service that gives access to a number of exclusive features and limits the number of ads. Among the features of Viber Plus is the conversion of voice messages to text, communication with the support service, unlimited access to stickers and other benefits.
One of the most popular subscription features is Stealth Mode, which is used by more than 72% of Viber Plus subscribers worldwide. This mode allows you to stay online and read messages in the preview without revealing your online status, which helps maintain privacy. The new “Delete messages without a trace” feature enhances privacy by allowing you to unsend a message in a chat.
Rakuten Viber CEO Ofir Eyal said the company will continue to listen to user feedback to implement the most popular features, as it did with Stealth Mode. Rakuten Viber intends to continue to provide convenient and comfortable communication.
Since January 2024, the number of Viber Plus subscribers has increased by 170%. Exclusive features and content available to subscribers are sought after by millions of Rakuten Viber users in 100 countries.
Earlier, Rakuten Viber announced the expansion of the “Subscriber identification” in Ukraine. In addition to identifying a call as potentially safe or dangerous due to spam or fraud, the messenger will be able to tell who exactly an unknown number is calling from.
The feature works for incoming calls via Rakuten Viber and the mobile network. The new function is available to 10% of users, by the end of the month all Ukrainians will be able to use Rakuten Viber on Android.
According to a 2024 Viber survey of 70,000 people, 56% do not pick up calls from unknown numbers. Caller ID is available for Android users in 97 countries, and this list is constantly expanding.
