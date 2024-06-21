US government ban DJI drones

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill banning the sale of DJI drones in the US. The law, known as the Countering CCP Drones Act, is included in the annual NDAA legislative act that allocates defense spending for the coming year.

DJI, a Chinese drone manufacturer, controls more than 70% of the global drone market. US lawmakers see this as a threat to national security, given that 6% of the company’s shares are owned by Chinese state-owned companies. These concerns are related to the risks of espionage and the strengthening of the Chinese economy.



Importantly, the bill only bans the sale of new DJI drones in the US, but does not ban the use of already purchased devices. DJI drones are widely used in the country, and the new bill could raise concerns among drone users and operators. To enter into force, the bill must be approved by the Senate and signed by the president.