Twitter/X will become more expensive. Premium Plus will cost $22 in Ukraine

Starting December 21, Twitter (X) has increased the cost of its Premium Plus subscription by almost 40%. In Ukraine, the price is $22 per month and $229 per year, up from $16 and $168. The increase also affected other countries: 21 euros in Europe, 26 Canadian dollars in Canada, 35 Australian dollars in Australia, and 17 pounds sterling in the United Kingdom.

The new prices apply to new users immediately, and to existing subscribers from January 20, 2025. The cost of the basic Premium subscription has not changed yet. Premium Plus owners will receive additional features, including the Radar trend monitoring tool and increased Grok AI usage limits. Twitter explains the price increase by increasing payments to content creators.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, planning to transform the platform into a service called X with an emphasis on “free speech.” However, this transformation has faced many problems. The introduction of new features was accompanied by bugs, and the launch of a paid subscription led to a rise in the number of fake accounts and trolls. These events, along with Musk’s controversial statements, caused discontent among major advertisers, including Apple and Disney, who left the platform.

According to the latest data from Fidelity Investments, the valuation of X has fallen by 79% since the acquisition. The company was initially valued at $44 billion, but is now valued at around $9.4 billion. Fidelity, which invested $19.66 million through its Blue Chip Fund in the Twitter purchase, now values ​​its stake in the social network at just $4.19 million, indicating a significant decline in the company’s value.