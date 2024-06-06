Twitch subscriptions will become more expensive starting July 1, 2024

In the conditions of global inflation, even such platforms as Twitch are forced to adjust their prices. As early as July 11, the cost of subscriptions and gifts on Twitch will significantly increase in more than 30 countries, including Canada, New Zealand, the United States and most of Europe.

In the US, the subscription price, which is currently $5, will increase by 20% to $6. This change will affect users and streamers as the cost of the subscription will increase.

Twitch assures that streamers will continue to receive their share of revenue under the current terms of the Plus program, which range from 50% to 70% depending on the tier. Such a price increase, according to the company, will allow streamers to earn more money, which should have a positive effect on their income and motivation.