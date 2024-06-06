Twitch subscriptions will become more expensive starting July 1, 202406.06.24
In the conditions of global inflation, even such platforms as Twitch are forced to adjust their prices. As early as July 11, the cost of subscriptions and gifts on Twitch will significantly increase in more than 30 countries, including Canada, New Zealand, the United States and most of Europe.
In the US, the subscription price, which is currently $5, will increase by 20% to $6. This change will affect users and streamers as the cost of the subscription will increase.
Twitch assures that streamers will continue to receive their share of revenue under the current terms of the Plus program, which range from 50% to 70% depending on the tier. Such a price increase, according to the company, will allow streamers to earn more money, which should have a positive effect on their income and motivation.
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Buying a secure smartphone seems simple. However, in addition to a large selection of models, there is also a variety of markings for protected devices. Most often, the price hints at the level of protection of the device, but there are nuances
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
Twitch subscriptions will become more expensive starting July 1, 2024business social media video
In the US, the subscription price, which is currently $5, will increase by 20% to $6. This change will affect users and streamers as the cost of the subscription will increase.
Ukrainian attack UAV Pegasus Arms 25 with a flight speed of up to 120 km/h can fight electronic warfare systemsdevelopment drone events in Ukraine war
The Ukrainian company Pegasus Arms presented a new attack drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine called Pegasus Arms 25.