Train tickets will sold by Ukrzaliznytsia with Diya signature. Because of resellers01.08.24
Ukrzaliznytsia decided to scale the experience of accessing international tickets only for verified users. According to the statement of the company’s press service, from August 1, 2024, the sale of flight tickets through the application and the new website of Ukrzaliznytsia will be carried out exclusively with verification through Diya.Pidpis.
This applies to flights: #19/20 Kyiv – Chelm – Kyiv, #23/24 Kyiv – Chelm – Kyiv, #51/52 Kyiv – Przemyśl – Kyiv, #89/90 Kyiv – Przemyśl – Kyiv, #73/74 Kharkiv – Przemyśl – Kharkiv Previously, such a check was carried out for the sale of tickets for flights to Warsaw and Vienna.
This decision is a peak transportation measure aimed at combating the anomalous activity of traffickers. It is known that Ukrzaliznytsia specialists block up to 50 attempts to buy tickets in bulk every day.
And it is still impossible to buy tickets. Scammers can continue their activities simply by changing the phone number, which slows down the system and makes it difficult for conscientious passengers to plan their trips. Thanks to the implementation of verification through Diya.Signature, such activities of resellers will become impossible.
At the same time, in order to satisfy the demand of foreign users who do not have the opportunity to install “Action”, Ukrzaliznytsia leaves the current system of access to international tickets for at least one flight in each direction: Odesa — Przemyśl, Kharkiv — Khelm, Dnipro — Khelm, Kyiv – Przemyśl, Chop – Vienna, Mukachevo – Kosice, Lviv – Warsaw, Kyiv – Chisinau and others.
Terms for the start of sales of Ukrzaliznytsia international railway tickets:
- Polish direction (Przemyśl, Dorogusk, Chelm, Warsaw) — 20 days before the date of shipment, sales start at 09:00;
- Slovak and Austrian directions — 20 days, start at 08:00;
- Moldovan direction — 30 days, start at 08:00.
