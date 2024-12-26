Toyota Alphard and Vellfire launched in Japan in PHEV versions26.12.24
Toyota has introduced plug-in hybrid versions of the Alphard and Vellfire minivans, which became the first PHEV models in their class in Japan. Both cars are available in six-seat configurations and are equipped with a 2.5-liter gasoline engine with two electric motors that implement the E-Four all-wheel drive. The total system power is 302 hp.
A lithium-ion battery installed under the floor lowers the center of gravity by 35 mm and provides an electric range of up to 73 km according to the WLTC protocol. The cars support two-way charging and can be used as a backup power source for up to 5.5 days.
The Alphard PHEV starts at $68,000, and the Vellfire PHEV starts at $69,000, which is more than twice as expensive as the base hybrid versions.
