TOP 10 games on Sony PlayStation 1 have become known11.12.24
Sony is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation brand, marking three decades of success in the gaming industry. The original PlayStation console, released in December 1994, was a revolution, giving developers powerful tools and the freedom to implement innovative ideas.
One of the most interesting topics related to the anniversary was a list of games for the PlayStation 1, which was recently published by a popular blogger under the nickname Stealth. At the top of the rating was Gran Turismo – a racing simulator, which, despite the low popularity of the genre, became a real hit. In second place was the legendary JRPG Final Fantasy VII, which is still considered one of the best in the genre. Gran Turismo 2, which continued the success of the original, closes the top three.
TOP 10 most popular games on PlayStation 1
-
-
- Gran Turismo – 10.85 million copies sold;
- Final Fantasy VII – 10.02 million;
- Gran Turismo 2 – 9.37 million;
- Final Fantasy VIII – 8.60 million;
- Tekken 3 – 8.30 million;
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 8.00 million;
- Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back – 7.58 million;
- Crash Bandicoot: Warped – 7.13 million;
- Tomb Raider – 7.10 million;
- Metal Gear Solid – 7.00 million
-
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 14 ANV14-61 (N9.QTFWW.001) gaming laptop review: ice and power
Acer Nitro V 14 ANV14-61 looks elegant, despite its gaming credentials. It has a good screen, a processor and a graphics card with sufficient performance. What else is interesting about it?
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
TOP 10 games on Sony PlayStation 1 have become known games PlayStation rating Sony
One of the most interesting topics related to the anniversary was a list of the most popular games for the PlayStation 1, which was recently published by a popular blogger under the nickname Stealth.
RedMagic releases Go Power Bank for charging devices on the go accumulator
RedMagic Power Bank is equipped with a digital display showing the charge level and overheating protection for safe operation.
TOP 10 games on Sony PlayStation 1 have become known
RedMagic releases Go Power Bank for charging devices on the go
Nvidia will release the new Rubin architecture six months early
Seasonic Core GX ATX 3 – Gold Series Power Supplies 650 – 1000W
Mercedes-Benz will add voice input for notes in its cars
Google will allow apps to check the security of Android devices
Google announced Veo AI for video creation and PaliGemma 2 for image and text processing
The most popular Google queries in Ukraine in 2024
Mozilla completely changes design and fonts – like old days
Battery icon in Windows 11 will be colorful
This shooter has big problems. Ubisoft shuts down XDefiant and will lay off 277 employees