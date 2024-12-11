TOP 10 games on Sony PlayStation 1 have become known

Sony is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation brand, marking three decades of success in the gaming industry. The original PlayStation console, released in December 1994, was a revolution, giving developers powerful tools and the freedom to implement innovative ideas.

One of the most interesting topics related to the anniversary was a list of games for the PlayStation 1, which was recently published by a popular blogger under the nickname Stealth. At the top of the rating was Gran Turismo – a racing simulator, which, despite the low popularity of the genre, became a real hit. In second place was the legendary JRPG Final Fantasy VII, which is still considered one of the best in the genre. Gran Turismo 2, which continued the success of the original, closes the top three.

TOP 10 most popular games on PlayStation 1