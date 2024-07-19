Systems of banks, exchanges and services down, particular in Ukraine. All because of Crowdstrike Antivirus

Today, July 19, 2024, there are large-scale technological disruptions around the world, affecting various sectors and companies. American Airlines, United and Delta suspended flights due to communication problems.

Problems are recorded in the operation of the Windows operating system, the London Stock Exchange, banks, various companies and airport systems in Spain, Ireland, Australia and other countries. Japan’s McDonald’s has closed about a third of its restaurants across the country. The fire service of the capital of Denmark has problems with automatic fire alarm. DownDectector, a website that tracks user-reported internet outages, has seen an increase in outages from Visa, ADT Security and Amazon

According to one of the founders of the Ukrainian mobile bank monobank, the failure may be related to the interaction of Crowdstrike antivirus software and Windows. The State Special Communications Service of Ukraine has already confirmed this. In Ukraine, this also affected the services of Novaya Poshta and the Vodafone operator in Ukraine, Monobank and Sense Bank.

What is CrowdStrike Antivirus?

CrowdStrike is an American company specializing in cyber security. The company’s flagship product, the Falcon platform, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect and neutralize threats in real time.

Crowdstrike shares fell 14% in early premarket trading, amid major disruptions to airlines, banks and financial services companies.