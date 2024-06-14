The YouTube Music application appeared on Garmin smart watches14.06.24
The YouTube Music app is now officially available for Garmin smartwatches. Ego is supported by models of the Forerunner, Venu, Fēnix and Epix series.
Owners of smart watches can download playlists and podcasts, as well as control playback using physical buttons on the watches. YouTube Music on Garmin has received quite a lot of positive reviews from users. Although the first time after the launch and closing of Google Music, there were many questions about the algorithms and interface.
How to install YouTube Music on Garmin:
- Open the Connect IQ store on your smartphone.
- Search for “YouTube Music” and install the app.
- Open the YouTube Music app on your own time.
- Sign in to your YouTube Music account.
- Select the playlist or podcast you want to play.
YouTube Music at the time of Garmin:
- Loads playlists and podcasts for offline listening
- Playback is controlled using physical buttons on the clocks
- Shows the playback queue and the currently playing artist
- Searching for music and podcasts in the library
List of supported Garmin watches:
- D2 Mach 1 Pro
- Enduro 2
- Forerunner 255 Music
- Forerunner 255S Music
- Forerunner 265
- Forerunner 265S
- Forerunner 955
- Forerunner 965
- Mercedes-Benz Venu 2
- Mercedes-Benz Venu 2S
- Venu 2
- Venu 2 Plus
- Venu 2S
- Venu 3
- Venu 3S
- epix (2 поколения)
- epix Pro (42 мм)
- epix Pro (47 мм)
- epix Pro (51 мм)
- fēnix 7
- fēnix 7 Pro
- fēnix 7S
- fēnix 7S Pro
- fēnix 7X
- fēnix 7X Pro
- tactix 7
