The Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and IPX8 protection will be a competitor to the Galaxy Fold 623.07.24
Xiaomi introduced its new smart phone MIX Fold 4. The device is equipped with an external 6.56-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz. The aspect ratio is 21:9. The main display has a diagonal of 7.98 inches, made with Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) technology, has a FHD+ resolution and a brightness of up to 3000 nits, and also supports an adaptive refresh rate.
The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor combined with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. The device is powered by a 5100mAh battery that supports 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. MIX Fold 4 is equipped with five cameras: a triple main camera (50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP periscope) and two front sensors of 20 MP each. The fingerprint scanner is on the side.
Out of the box, the smartphone comes with the HyperOS operating system based on Android 14. The device is 4.59 mm thick when unfolded, and 9.47 mm when folded and weighs 226 grams. The smartphone is equipped with a hinge made of high-strength T800H carbon fiber, which increases the impact resistance by 300% compared to the MIX Fold 3. The device is also IPX8 certified, which means protection against immersion under water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.
General characteristics of Xiaomi MIX Fold 4:
- External display: 6.56-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz. Aspect ratio 21:9.
- Main display: 7.98-inch Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) screen with FHD+ resolution, brightness up to 3000 nits and adaptive refresh rate 1-120Hz.
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
- Memory: Up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage.
- Battery: 5100mAh capacity with support for 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
- Cameras:
- Primary: triple camera (50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP periscope).
- Frontal: two sensors of 20 MP each.
- Fingerprint scanner: Side.
- Operating system: HyperOS based on Android 14.
- Weight and dimensions: Weighs 226 grams, thickness 4.59 mm when unfolded and 9.47 mm when folded.
Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 can already be ordered in China, it is assumed that it is a competitor Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Honor Magic 6. The novelty costs from $1237.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Let’s talk about the very “fast” pocket-case Ugreen M2 CM642 for solid-state drives. It seems like a utilitarian thing, but it turned out to be very interesting
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
The Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and IPX8 protection will be a competitor to the Galaxy Fold 6Android smartphone Snapdragon Xiaomi
Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 is equipped with an external 6.56-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz. The aspect ratio is 21:9.
Bluetooth headphones OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro received 12.4 mm drivers, ANC and autonomy up to 44 hoursBluetooth earphones OnePlus
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro in-ear headphones are equipped with 12.4 mm drivers, support Bluetooth 5.4 and SBC/AAC codecs.