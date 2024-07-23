The Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and IPX8 protection will be a competitor to the Galaxy Fold 6

Xiaomi introduced its new smart phone MIX Fold 4. The device is equipped with an external 6.56-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz. The aspect ratio is 21:9. The main display has a diagonal of 7.98 inches, made with Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) technology, has a FHD+ resolution and a brightness of up to 3000 nits, and also supports an adaptive refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor combined with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. The device is powered by a 5100mAh battery that supports 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. MIX Fold 4 is equipped with five cameras: a triple main camera (50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP periscope) and two front sensors of 20 MP each. The fingerprint scanner is on the side.

Out of the box, the smartphone comes with the HyperOS operating system based on Android 14. The device is 4.59 mm thick when unfolded, and 9.47 mm when folded and weighs 226 grams. The smartphone is equipped with a hinge made of high-strength T800H carbon fiber, which increases the impact resistance by 300% compared to the MIX Fold 3. The device is also IPX8 certified, which means protection against immersion under water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.



General characteristics of Xiaomi MIX Fold 4:

External display : 6.56-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz. Aspect ratio 21:9.

: 6.56-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz. Aspect ratio 21:9. Main display : 7.98-inch Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) screen with FHD+ resolution, brightness up to 3000 nits and adaptive refresh rate 1-120Hz.

: 7.98-inch Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) screen with FHD+ resolution, brightness up to 3000 nits and adaptive refresh rate 1-120Hz. Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Memory : Up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage.

: Up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. Battery : 5100mAh capacity with support for 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

: 5100mAh capacity with support for 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Cameras : Primary: triple camera (50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP periscope). Frontal: two sensors of 20 MP each.

: Fingerprint scanner : Side.

: Side. Operating system : HyperOS based on Android 14.

: HyperOS based on Android 14. Weight and dimensions: Weighs 226 grams, thickness 4.59 mm when unfolded and 9.47 mm when folded.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 can already be ordered in China, it is assumed that it is a competitor Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Honor Magic 6. The novelty costs from $1237.